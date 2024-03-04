Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,207,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after acquiring an additional 260,122 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $112.79. 250,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,194. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

