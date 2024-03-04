Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Invests $13.19 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,201,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $471.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.41 and a 200-day moving average of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $376.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $471.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

