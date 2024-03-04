Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 136,320 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for 1.0% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.84. 3,909,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,753. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

