Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after buying an additional 6,338,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sempra by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after buying an additional 4,562,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
SRE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. 948,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 49.69%.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
