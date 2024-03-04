Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after buying an additional 6,338,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sempra by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after buying an additional 4,562,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

SRE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. 948,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.