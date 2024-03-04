Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.70

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 227717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KD. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KD

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KD. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kyndryl by 28.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $963,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 9.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 75,336 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 70.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,516 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $376,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.