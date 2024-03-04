Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kubota Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KUBTY stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.02. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,738. Kubota has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Machinery, Water/Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment offers tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest equipment, vegetable machinery, and other related equipment; mini rice center, seedling raising, rice polishing, and gardening facilities; weighing, measuring, control equipment and systems, and air purifiers; engines for agricultural machinery, construction and industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

