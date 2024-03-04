Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,304,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 520,486 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 367,735 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

