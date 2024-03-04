KOK Price Tops $0.0083 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, KOK has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $363,243.29 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00015991 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00022624 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,721.28 or 0.99911503 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00147765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00835322 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $414,864.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

