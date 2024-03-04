KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Gap Down to $98.93

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.93, but opened at $95.96. KKR & Co. Inc. shares last traded at $97.90, with a volume of 1,562,352 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

