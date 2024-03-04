Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.30.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $157.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $395,789,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,444,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

