Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Acquires A$61,590.00 in Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.16 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,590.00 ($40,254.90).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

