Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.05

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 23725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.