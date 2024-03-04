KE (NYSE:BEKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.62

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 1343353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,627,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,104,000 after buying an additional 4,461,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after buying an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in KE by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 2,763,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in KE by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,370,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after buying an additional 841,444 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

