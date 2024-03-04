Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 262,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 681,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,384.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

