Kava Trading Up 26.1% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Kava has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $48.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00066337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

