Kathleen Flaherty Burke Sells 7,411 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 124,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,652. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

