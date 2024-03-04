JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.6% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 98,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,011.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 173,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,442,313,000 after purchasing an additional 457,184 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 153.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.73. 1,859,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,097. The firm has a market cap of $537.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average of $158.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

