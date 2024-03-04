Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTES. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.