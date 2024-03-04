Jasi Halai Acquires 6 Shares of 3i Group (LON:III) Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,438 ($30.92) per share, for a total transaction of £146.28 ($185.54).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Jasi Halai acquired 6 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,447 ($31.04) per share, for a total transaction of £146.82 ($186.23).

III stock opened at GBX 2,507 ($31.80) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,512 ($31.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,387.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,193.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.34) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

