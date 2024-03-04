Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

JREIF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,881.42. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $3,881.42 and a 1 year high of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

