Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.08

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 149414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,932,692. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

