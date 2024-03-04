Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $161.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $148.79, with a volume of 66347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.18.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Jabil

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.