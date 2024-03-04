Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Issuer Direct from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

NYSE ISDR opened at $15.17 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

