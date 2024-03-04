iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.49. 345,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,363. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $180.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

