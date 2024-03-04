iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,762,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,139,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $207.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

