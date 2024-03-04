iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.32. 748,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,469. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $335.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.15 and a 200-day moving average of $291.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

