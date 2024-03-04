iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $425,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.38. 878,141 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.