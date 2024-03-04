iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $37,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $81.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.