iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Raised by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $51.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

