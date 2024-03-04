iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 504,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 933,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 389,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.36. 18,623,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,251,484. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.