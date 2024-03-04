iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,911 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 173,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 158,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 387,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,249. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.