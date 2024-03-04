iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $374,403,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after buying an additional 1,688,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $91.81. 1,724,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

