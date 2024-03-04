iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IBTK traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $19.33. 10,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,215. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.