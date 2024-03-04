iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IBTK traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $19.33. 10,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,215. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $322,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

