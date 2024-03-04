iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $515.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.94. The company has a market cap of $398.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $515.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

