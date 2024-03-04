Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Shares Gap Down to $81.03

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.03, but opened at $78.95. Iron Mountain shares last traded at $79.20, with a volume of 319,469 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,480 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

