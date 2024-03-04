iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

IRBT traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 605,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. iRobot has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $301.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 105,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in iRobot by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in iRobot by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

