IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRIDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 92.6% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 306,282 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

