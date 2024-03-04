iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

IPW opened at $0.72 on Thursday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iPower by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

