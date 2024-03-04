IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 2,136.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,039 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 73,182 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 373,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 320,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $87.67 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,410. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

