Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVVD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Invivyd stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $448.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.61. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

