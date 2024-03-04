Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2024 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2024 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

2/26/2024 – DENTSPLY SIRONA is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2024 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2024 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – DENTSPLY SIRONA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2024 – DENTSPLY SIRONA had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

