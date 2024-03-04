Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

