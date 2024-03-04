Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.98

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.98 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 17512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $835.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8345 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
