Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.98

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.98 and last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 17512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $835.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8345 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

