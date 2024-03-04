Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Holdings Trimmed by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 200,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

