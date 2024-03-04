Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.42. 285,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

