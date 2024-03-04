Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,902 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.67% of Intuitive Surgical worth $691,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

ISRG traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,083. The stock has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $402.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total value of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,360 shares of company stock worth $85,649,053. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

