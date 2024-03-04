International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,677 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $144,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in International Paper by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $242,764 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

