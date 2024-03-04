International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International General Insurance traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.59. 56,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 51,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 162,626 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market capitalization of $590.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
