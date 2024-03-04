International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International General Insurance traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.59. 56,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 51,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 162,626 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 308,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $590.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.