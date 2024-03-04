International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,395. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

