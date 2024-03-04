Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415,081 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $461,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,054 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,901. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

